FlipHTML5 Creates Interactive Digital Catalogs as a Product Catalog Generator

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2021 --FlipHTML5, a product catalog generator, has paved the path for enterprises to shift from ordinary tangible or PDF format catalog to more interactive ones. The improved accessibility of the internet has brought a significant change in consumer behavior. FlipHTML5 allows retail businesses to showcase their companies and their product line in a creative and interactive manner through digital catalogs.



FlipHTML5 eliminates the need for downloading heavy PDF files, and customers can view the product catalog online via platforms like websites, social media sites, email, and more. The product catalog generator is incredibly user-friendly. Users with no coding experience or design experience can produce vivid catalogs with a realistic page-flipping effect by following a few straightforward steps within minutes.



"This product catalog generator is a ray of hope for every business owner looking for a cost-effective alternative for physical catalogs. The platform comes with various super handy features that allow the personalization of page flip online product catalogs. FlipHTML5 is compatible with Windows and Mac devices, and millions are using it already to create interactive catalogs, magazines, brochures, and flipbooks, " says Ken Glenn, the CMO of Fliphtml5.



The product catalog generator transforms a typical PDF catalog file into a dynamic online product catalog quickly. Users just have to import the file, utilize the embedded features to edit and customize it, and publish it online for a global audience. Users can either embed it to their company websites or create a unique URL of the catalog for easy sharing. The advanced version of this product catalog generator supports incorporating videos, audio, external links, and images to the catalog flip pages. FlipHTML5 has included features that let users add product descriptions, payment methods, discount information all on the pages and readers just have to move to the product website via a single click and shop in real-time conveniently.



About Fliphtml5

FlipHTML5 is an advanced digital publishing platform that facilitates users of all backgrounds, expertise, and industries to turn static documents into eye-catching interactive digital product catalogs, brochures, magazines in a hassle-free manner. The platform already has a massive user base, and amateurs and seasoned professionals can equally enjoy a wonderful catalog-creating experience.



