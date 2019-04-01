FlipHTML5 Creates Revenue Opportunities for Publishers Using the Flip Book Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2019 --Digital publishing places content in front of a global audience instantly since most of the world's population owns a smartphone, tablet or other electronic devices. The evolution of the digital marketplace has prompted the need for creating flip books that will earn customer loyalty. FlipHTML5 identified this need, and that's why they offer a flip book maker for creating stunning flip books with page flipping effect. Users can customize their flip books using the themes and templates to give them a professional look. FlipHTML5 also offers users the option to have a custom domain for the flip books which allows them to have their own brand on the HTML5 flip books where they can market directly to their target audiences.



"Our software gives users plenty of free marketing options that will convince their audiences to follow their brand on social media," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "We offer them a free online hosting service to publish their books when they have no website of their own. The digital flip books created using our software can work on all web browsers and mobile devices. What users need to do is create captivating flip books using our tools and features, personalize them with logos, animations, videos and more to make them ready for audiences. Sharing their flip books on social media will also give them tremendous traffic that will drive more conversions."



FlipHTML5 helps users benefit from their flip books by creating more opportunities for revenue from their flip books. Their e-commerce feature gives users the ability to monetize their digital content on FlipHTML5. Users can set their price, currency, pages that can be previewed, and more. Sales earnings are sent directly to users' specified PayPal accounts. Another avenue for monetizing flip books is by integrating Google AdSense. Users can display non-intrusive ads on their flip books by inserting Google AdSense ID in their design setting to display the ads to their audiences.



"Our clients can create a native App for Android for publishing their projects into Android devices. Their audiences will be able to access and read flip books on tablets and Android smartphones without the need for internet connection. Additionally, users can also develop SEO-friendly flip books by creating multiple SEO profiles, customizing page titles, and keywords for maximum visibility and high ranking on the search engines."



The flip book maker from FlipHTML5 comes with a user interface in multiple languages to help users tap into broader markets. The 17 languages are more than enough to help users interact with millions of users through their captivating digital flip books. And with the unlimited cloud hosting platform from FlipHTML5, users can deliver practical user experiences that are highly secure to any device that can reach global readers. FlipHTML5 Cloud offers users high security and reliability while allowing them to share, engage and persuade massive audiences into action.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is the only place users can design an outstanding personal homepage where audiences can find and interact with their flip books. They can also collect their digital flip books in an elegant bookcase that is embedded on their website. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.