FlipHTML5 Declares the Establishment of Free Digital Clothing Catalog Creator

As the modern softwares are hitting the market so FlipHTML5 is out with their new product free digital clothing catalog creator, which has changed the outlook of modern catalogs. They have now become more appealing and interactive with the rich source of media provided by digital publishing platform for the clientele. Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5, believes that this will help the marketer to reach out to their potential users at large.



Benefits of Choosing Digital Clothing Catalog Creator



The print medium of catalogs is vanishing from the market nowadays as the consumers find it boring to read and go through deep details. In this event, FlipHTML5 is out with its new product free digital clothing catalog creator that has simplified the process of interactive publishing of the catalogs for the business houses. It gives a digital platform to create media-rich catalogs as the software is embedded with all-in-one marketing solutions. Here are some of its benefits:



- Create Stunning Catalogs: With the help of this software, the marketer can make it more attractive by inserting various animations, audio and video clips, hyperlinks to internal pages, etc. to make it easy for the consumers to go through products and services.



- Concentrate on details: The catalog designed is proving helpful for the companies as it treats every detail seriously right from designing of the catalog to its publishing by the marketer.



- Customized Features: This catalog software also provides customized features like inserting the animated images, share options, background color, unique templates and much more.



This free digital clothing catalog creator has helped the marketers to build a brand name for their online shopping sites. For the online business marketers, FlipHTML5 is also the pamphlet design and editing software that can help to design the content for advertsing.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a leading e-publishing software company that provides a digital platform for catalogs, brochures, magazines, etc.



For more details, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.