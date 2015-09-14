FlipHTML5 Delivers Ultimate PDF to HTML Technology for Online Publishing

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2015 --FlipHTML5, a leading provider of online publishing software, has released the newest PDF to HTML converting technology on the market. FlipHTML5 has revolutionized the industry by allowing HTML to enrich content with media while traditional PDFs don't have that capability. This new technology will change the way users interact with documents and their ability to share digital content will become much quicker.



Unlike other companies that may offer variations on the PDF to HTML conversion, FlipHTML5 offers their tool as a free service to users. The benefits of transitioning PDFs to HTML make documents readable on almost all browsers and devices which will negate the need for users to wait for information to download. Additionally, platforms like FaceBook, Twitter, email and other social media sites where users typically share information will accept HTML much more quickly as it integrates seamlessly.



Whereas PDFs only show text images and links, converting the same document to HTML can allow for greater levels of creativity and connectivity through the incorporation of video, audio, animation and so forth.



Above all else, the user experience is the top priority for the company. FlipHTML5 Customer Service team member, Jackie Peng, said, "It's important to our company to provide our customers with the top-level product and service they have come to expect from us."



For more information, visit the website: http://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a leading provider of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions. Their innovative software allows users to convert print to digital and publish the content across all formats.