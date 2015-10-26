FlipHTML5 Demonstrates How to Design Online Poster to Individual Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2015 --More recently, it's extremely expensive to hire a graphic designer or acquire the software required to make high quality posters; likewise, using design software is challenging and usually requires a high level of skills. However the FlipHTML5 is a world-wide-web poster creator tool that enables the user to create a poster online through a simplified user interface by simply uploading a PDF file and customize it with the online poster editor; or perhaps, download and use the desktop software which gives ability to add multimedia elements: such as video, audio, etc.



According to Anna Lee, Chief Designer of FlipHTML5, "As technology advances, it's important to choose a professional and easy to use software when you want to publish engaging publications. FlipHTML5 software is developed for everyone. You can now make your own poster and publish it online with no charge with this creative tool."



FlipHTML5 has introduced an easy-to-use method for its free online software users, which provides anyone the ability to create premium quality posters quick and simple:



1 Login to Fliphtml5.com and click "Quick Upload" to upload a PDF file/ download the desktop user software.

2 Pick a template and a theme.

3 Customize the poster with the advanced settings option.

4 Save and upload poster online.



With this online poster creator, one can easily create professional, noteworthy and customizable online posters in a breeze. FlipHTML5 is one of the leading online publishing platforms in existence today. The manufacturers aim to offer businesses, organizations, and individuals, the best professional online creating tool & once completed, posters can be saved in various formats which can easily work on any device



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd, headquartered In Hong Kong, is a world leading provider of digital creating software. For many years, this company targeted towards the research and improvement of out-standing e-publishing software for users around the globe.



Anyone interested in this news topic can now try to make flyer online, or continue to learn how to make posters to advertise movies.