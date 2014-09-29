FlipHTML5 Designer Shared Five Secret Tricks to Make Every Digital Catalogue Successful

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2014 --HTML5 is a relatively new programming language which has already gained much popularity among digital publishers all across the industry. FlipHTML5.com, a web catalog design service provider from Hong Kong, offers now a browser based digital publishing application. The software development company has maintained that the digital publishing platform would be of immense help for web publishers. Recently, one of the FlipHTML5 design team members, Anna Lee, shared some tips and tweaks on how making a digital catalog appealing by using HTML5 intelligently. And more amazing flipbook demos designed by Anna are going to be released on the website from now on. The creative designer has in fact doled out some secrets that programmers are hardly aware of.



Digital catalogs, much alike their physical counterparts, are meant to generate interest in people and investors about a brand, or a specific product or service offered by it. Anna Lee, the core member of the FlipHTML5 design team has advised designers to start from the basics to make every digital catalog appealing and fitting the purpose. She has advocated for a minimalist approach towards digital book publishing, web catalog publishing, etc. She hopes that designers, especially beginners, can take cues from these tips and tricks and design stunning web brochures.



“The idea is to keep it simple and at the same time, visually appealing too. Choosing a great layout design is the basic thing every designer should follow. After that, they should choose the appropriate multimedia. We know there are many designers who use a lot of multimedia elements unnecessarily. We would like to state in this regard that overuse of multimedia can ruin the design and make the catalog quite heavy too. Another thing I would like to mention is e-commerce items integration is very important. Unless an easy-to-locate shopping channel is added, real customers won’t be able to find a way to complete transaction. Social media share buttons and cross-platform and cross-browser compatibility are equally important”, Anna Lee hashed out these tips and tweaks before a small group of press correspondents here in Hong Kong.



FlipHTML5, within a few months of its launch, has picked up in popularity among web designers. Based on the most advanced web programming language, HTML5, the web-based application is a preferred choice for designers all across.



About FlipHTML5.com

FlipHTML5.com is a web-based digital publishing platform that can make designing brochures, catalogs a cakewalk.



To know more about the web-based publishing platform, visit http://fliphtml5.com/



Check out a stunning design template designed by Anna Lee and her team at http://static.fliphtml5.com/web/demo/hermes/HERMES.html