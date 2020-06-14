FlipHTML5 Develops an Online Flipbook Maker to Create Digital Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2020 --As the world is now working primarily online, the quality of digital content has never been higher. FlipHTML5's online flipbook maker helps users create gripping content much easier. Users can convert their bulky PDF or MS Office files into handy flipbooks online and add links, insert images, and embed video and audio to the flipbooks. Using this online flipbook maker means that getting those all important media materials across to, for example, customers or readers, will be a smooth process.



Apart from inserting rich media, the online flipbook maker also hosts a long list of exciting features, for example, allowing users to custom their flipbook themes from size to colors, add and edit animations, create a custom domain for their own flipbooks. Moreover, the program is fit for use around the world. With the interface language localization, it is very convenient to change the language of the flipbook to suit readers worldwide, and make the content have a much wider reach.



"FlipHTML5's online flipbook maker has become a phenomenon within the digital publishing industry due to its customizable features and accessibility. The program allows its users to create attractive reading materials and has many uses across multiple industries", says Anna Lee proudly, chief designer of FlipHTML5.



FlipHTML5's online flipbook maker has a variety of usages. Not only business people use it massively to create online content and engage customers, but individuals also find it useful for them to express their minds and life attitudes. Users can upload their photos and collect all of the precious memory into one photo flipbook. Once finished, the flipbook is available to be shared with family and friends across the globe via social media, email, and other online platforms.



Google AdSense integration is also offered with FlipHTML5's online flipbook maker, which means monetizing content is an easy practice. In addition to this, users can sell their publications online and insert advertising banners, making profiting from digital content extremely accessible. With the flipbook maker optimized for mobile and tablet devices, working from home is now simpler than ever.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 provides its users with a high quality, user-friendly and cost effective digital publishing platform and is currently being used by over 10 million publishers worldwide. It's suitable for a wide range of businesses to use and has no limits as to creativity.