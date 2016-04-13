FlipHTML5 Develops Its Enterprise Edition with Full Flipbook Publishing Features

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2016 --The leading provider of well acclaimed flipbook software and online digital publishing platform, FlipHTML5 has added on great features to its Enterprise edition. The high value edition now provides some really powerful options for the publishers to create, manage and distribute their work in a better than ever manner. The company has made this possible by loading their enterprise edition with full publishing features.



The complete features of enterprise edition make it easier and better for the publishers to publish their work. Main advantages of FlipHTML5's Enterprise Edition are introduced as the following:



- Publishers can benefit from all possible features associated with the software as the enterprise edition has been equipped with full flipbook designing and publishing features.



- The enterprise edition allows publishers to have ten independent accounts over it. This creates a great scope for the publishers to publish their loads of work. Especially the business buyers will find this option very useful.



- Different users have different storage and management demands. The enterprise edition allows unlimited amount of uploads and storage. Further, it provides bookcases to the users for managing their work. There is no limit over it too. This way, it is able to cater to all sorts of user needs.



- FlipHTML5 flipbook software is popular for its powerful tools and features. With this edition, all these features are made available for the publishers to create, customize, manage and publish the amazing looking outstanding digital publications.



The company officials said that their efforts have always been towards bettering their services so that their users can have the best possible experience with them. This new introduction of complete features is one more step in the same direction. They said that company is constantly making efforts towards improving their products and services and are hopeful to keep doing so in future too.