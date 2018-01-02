FlipHTML5 Develops the Online Page Editor on the Digital Flipbook Platform

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2018 --Imagine the world of revolutionalized digital publishing platform, framed around one of the best in the industry available on operating systems and online? The answer is right in the launch of FlipHTML5 anchored by a top HTML designer. FlipHTML5 develops the digital flipbook platform with the powerful online page editor now.



FlipHTML5 was designed and developed by innovative minds with a successful intention to create a new online editing interface and online page editor for users. Today, the features have been enlarged to cater for full time online editing to include multimedia in digital publications, custom domain marketing of top brands, free online hosting and self hosting, with the capacity to read and work anywhere and access statistics of digital publications.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 has completely changed the face of digital publishing and this is why top brands like PCWorld, Cnet, Facebook, Twitter, NetApp, Taleo, Pearson, The World Bank, Steelcase unanimously reviewed Fliphtml5 as the most popular publishing platform. The successful reviews are not farfetched as the platform is loaded with user interface in multi languages with animator editor, free unlimited hosting cloud platform, native APP for Android abilities, notes and annotations and much more, all in a bid to render an awesome digital publishing solution.



"FlipHTML5 is very powerful than what I expected. It helps me to present all our PDF documents with realist flip animation on our website. People can read the book directly now without download," said Karen, M. Kerns a top notch webmaster. Major professionals like web designers, senior editors, writers, design bloggers, E-commerce managers, online publishers, salespersons and many more are already on the train of FlipHTML5 to hit the bull's eye in their brands.



It is no doubt that digital publishing is the next phase now and in the future, but there are not many instructors in the field. With the launch of FlipHTML5, top brands are definitely in safe hands. Brands have used the Windows and Mac applications to their advantage. It will keep flying.



For more, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.