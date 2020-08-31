FlipHTML5 Develops the Virtual Bookshelf to Enhance Users' Brand Image

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2020 --FlipHTML5 makes it possible to create responsive HTML5 flipbooks from PDF and image formats. It applies to a wide range of use, for example, creating online magazines that readers can enjoy on their phones, making e-brochures that salespeople can share with clients on social media or directly via chat groups. The virtual bookshelf of FlipHTML5 plays a role as a content manager that organizes the flipbooks and widens their reach for users.



The FlipHTML5's virtual bookshelf provides customization options for business branding. Users get to customize this section of the bookshelf to enhance their brand images. This makes it possible to change the bookshelf logo, homepage banner, book loading logo, ads banner, etc. The best of all, however, is the flexibility FlipHTML5 offers to its users to custom the virtual bookshelf domain name instead of using FlipHTML5's.



Just like other virtual bookshelves out there aimed to make publications reach millions of readers worldwide for free. The FlipHTML5's virtual bookshelf is SEO friendly, allowing the user to optimize the bookshelf title, description, keywords to get their bookshelf indexed more easily on various search engines. It increases content visibility and drives SEO traffic to their websites.



"Another unique feature is that the FlipHTML5's virtual bookshelf can be embedded to a website using generated embed code. At the meanwhile, free hosting on FlipHTML5 is also available to those users without a website", Anna Lee, chief designer of FlipHTML5, introduces. "The feedback we get a lot from our users is mainly about the option of adding hyperlinks to their flipbooks. For example, visitors will have a seamless reading or shopping experience as they can click on the link that is added to the image within the flipbook and instantly lead them to the product page with further information."



Users will be rest assured that the virtual bookshelf is kept private if the content owners want to limit the numbers of people who can see their publications, passwords can be set up to protect the bookshelf from public views.



For more information, please visit FlipHTML5's digital publishing blog.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an innovative and world's leading digital publishing platform that promotes the creation and delivery of digital marketing tools to its desired audiences. The company prides itself on innovation, uniqueness, and commitment to excellent service delivery.