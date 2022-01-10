FlipHTML5 Digital Book Creator Produces Modern Learning Materials

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2022 --Technological advances have changed the way many things are done. Education is no exception. Distance learning is becoming the norm and even in a physical learning environment, technology plays a significant role. Learning materials such as textbooks, activity books, and student handbooks are becoming increasingly digital. Some educators may be daunted by the prospect of having to create digital learning content. But with a superior digital book creator like FlipHTML5, it's a no-brainer. FlipHTML5 comes with all the tools necessary to create engaging digital content, and it's easy to master.



This digital book creator takes PDF files and turns them into vibrant, interactive flipbooks that will grab and hold learners' attention. The conversion is automatic and does not require the user to have any coding or other technical skills. Teachers will love the page-flipping effect that gives the impression of students flipping through the pages of a traditional book.



Educators can enhance the content and appearance of their learning material by adding multimedia elements with the digital book creator. Unlike PDFs and printed books that are limited to text and images, flipbooks made with FlipHTML5 can contain audio, video (including YouTube videos), animation, and hyperlinks. The possibilities for expanding the learning experience are endless. Stories and activities will come to life before learners' eyes.



Parents no longer need to scour bookstores looking for the learning resources their children need. With the digital book creator from FlipHTML5, teachers can quickly and easily share learning materials with their students. All completed flipbooks made on FlipHTML5 generate a link that can be shared via email, messaging apps, or social media for immediate access. Students can view the books on their computers or mobile devices. An embed code is also available; teachers can embed learning materials in their virtual classrooms or learning management systems.



FlipHTML5 is more than a digital book creator. Teachers can also find additional resources on the FlipHTML5 cloud to augment theirs. This is because content creators worldwide publish their books with FlipHTML5. The virtual bookshelf allows publishers to organize their books much like a physical bookshelf so they're easier to find.



"We're proud to be a part of the revolution that's taking place in education through our digital book creator," says Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5.



Learn more about the digital book creator at FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a world-class digital publishing solution for creating, storing, and distributing digital content.