FlipHTML5 Digital Catalog Software Will Be Refined in the Half-Year of 2016

The world leader in digital catalog software, FlipHTML5 has announced to hold a half year-plan meeting for the year 2016. The meeting will have all the stakeholders of the catalog giant on board and is believed to be a major event in the company's history. With its headquarters situated in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading supplier of digital publishing software for the past several years.



In this half-year meeting, the major focus of the digital catalog giant is to improve and enhance its existing services. More motivated concentration will be paid to the development and performance to get the better results. The software is a primary component in the publishing and digital catalog industry worldwide and with its broad and expanding worldwide use and downloads, it needs revolutionary improvements on a large scale.



For the development of FlipHTML5, customer's feedback is also a vital component in their success. Therefore, based on that feedback, FlipHTML5 will fix the bugs and introduce new features to their digital catalog software such as email promotion and subscription management.



"Our software is all that aspiring digital publishers need to create the HTML5 flipbook they desire" said Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipHTML5. Digital catalog aids product promotion and it is a paramount method for digital marketing. The finished catalog through this software can also be viewed online on all types of devices such as cell phones, tablets and computers. Moreover, this software gives a realistic reading experience just like that of a real book.



As all published HTML5 flipbook are kept in FlipHTML5 cloud platform, FlipHTML5 team will also improve the online cloud platform with smooth reading experiences. In the near future, every users will enjoy the effective digital publishing solution from FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a global leader in Digital Catalog Software with outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. It also offers customized solutions for publishers in different industries.