FlipHTML5 Digital Magazine Software Expands Its Influences on the Market

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2017 --FlipHTML5 digital magazine software has taken the world by storm. With its intuitive design and ease of use, there is no gainsaying why so many users can't live without it.



By using FlipHTML5 digital magazine software, designers can convert their PDF magazines into stunning flip designs that will look good online. With the help of the developers and the team, FlipHTMl5 has taken a new look that is taking the digital magazine software to a whole new level.



It is easier to create interactive pages, there is realistic flipping effect, PDF files and images can be imported without hassles, lots of customizable designs for changing a lot of areas in the designs and ability to share on popular social media platforms.



There are lots of magazine templates that can be used and customized to user's preferences on the site. The templates are available for different niches ranging from fitness to food and drinks.



FlipHTML5 allows users to create extraordinary personal homepages even for users on the free plan. This adds a personal touch to the publication and makes it easier for users to find information that they are looking for without stress. Users can also use the bookcase feature in the software to collect all digital publications neatly arranged and then embed it into the website.



According to Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5," the software has been designed for ease of use among users irrespective of their experience. Based on HTML5 and jQuery technology, the resulting page runs smoothly and flips through the pages faster than expected."



FlipHTML5 digital magazine software is an outstanding flip book editor that can also be used to insert multimedia content to enrich the magazine. Each user has a right to customize the magazines as desired without hassles. There is a free version of the software and paid versions for those who want features much more than is available on the free plan.



For more details, please go to http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5, an interactive Digital Publishing Platform is a part of the Wonder Idea Technology Co. Ltd which is based in Hong Kong and is known for its customized solutions for all publishers. FlipHTML5 is the secret towards content marketing and online business.