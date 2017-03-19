FlipHTML5 - Digital Memory Book Maker to Capture Everyday Moments

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2017 --FlipHTML5 offers digital memory book maker with unlimited features for different needs. The software helps people save unforgettable moments in a book. A variety of photos from weddings, newborn babies, travelling, graduation ceremony or any other occasion can be published in a book form. Jackie Peng, founder of FlipHTML5 aims at helping customers publish awesome books the way they want.



The software instantly makes a homepage for the customer to market a product or just display any personal event. Be it a digital memory book or something else, FlipHTML5 is capable to capture and publish anything. With a variety of features, FlipHTML5 has attracted huge fan following around the globe. A digital memory book maker will capture each moment keeping the memories forever.



FlipHTML5 offers unlimited solution for digital publication along with online and offline distribution. FlipHTML5 works through a variety of media, including video and audio embedding with the images. Customers can just download FlipHTML5 on Windows & Mac. The company also offers different hosting solution to its customers.



FlipHTML5 also allows customers sell their digital memory books. Any customer can also integrate own Goggle AdSense to the homepage, monetizing the website. The software works through cloud computing, providing online platform for digital publishing, making the customer globally famous. FlipHTML5 let customers develop different plugins for their websites, including WordPress, Drupal, and Joomla. FlipHTML5 is highly secured, and helps users keep their digital memory books private. A native android app feature is also available on FlipHTML5 to help customers sell on Google paly store. FlipHTML5 has become one of the best software available online.



Further details are available on FlipHTML5 blog.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a constantly growing in popularity world digital platform. It provides amazing digital publishing solutions to the small and medium sized companies to help them save time and money while expanding and leading successfully their online marketing campaigns.