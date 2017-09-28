FlipHTML5 Digital Publishing Platform Releases v6.3.4 Update with Bug Fixes

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2017 --FlipHTML5 updated its digital publishing platform to v6.3.4 with bug fixes and great improvement. The latest desktop version of FlipHTML5 is currently available at FlipHTML5.com, users can download it for free and create their own flipping books through a simple yet powerful interface. Also, FlipHTML5 comes with an updated online platform for those who don't feel like installing software on their computers enabling them to directly make flipping books online by visiting FlipHTML5's official site.



"We fixed several bugs and added more features to the latest version of FlipHTML5, v6.3.4 since we always have a philosophy that our users deserve user-friendly and risk-free software." said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.



The Update of FlipHTML5 v6.3.4:



Online Platform:



1. The design of uploading and editing have been changed, now users can preview the flipbook while editing.



2. Our website is responsive on mobile devices now, users can directly upload, edit, change the template, share and delete the book on mobile devices.



3. The "Advanced" section in the previous interface has changed its name to "Design" and integrate with Theme into "Styling" Tab.



Desktop:



1. Add Tel button into toolbar of flipbook in mobile version.



2. Fix the bug of "the project with book plug-in cannot be saved rightly".



3. Fix the bug of "double click to open project failed".



4. Optimize the appearance of Pure template.



5. Solve the problem of "the book shadow cannot display rightly after turning page continuously".



6. The toolbar of flipbook in mobile devices will not hide automatically after clicking the button.



7. Fix the bug of bookmark in FireFox.



8. Fix the bug of color issue of bookmark of mobile version.



9. Fix the bug of "the alpha of Hotspot in Page Editor cannot be changed".



10. Optimize the button of Page Editor.



11. Optimize the Slide5 effect of Page Editor.



12. Solve the problem of "the link of Page Editor cannot be open rightly".



To learn more, users can visit http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 is a company specializing in providing users worldwide digital publishing solutions.