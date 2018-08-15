FlipHTML5 Digital Publishing Software Offers a New Approach to Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2018 --If print media is dead, the experience of flipping through a favorite book or magazine doesn't have to be.



FlipHTML5 is the digital publishing software that converts a PDF or other document file into an interactive experience with videos, music, slideshows, or flash animation, presented as pages that can be flipped with a tap on the screen.



Users can export their magazine, photo album, digital brochure or catalog as .html or .zip files, or upload to a webpage and share on Facebook or Twitter. Audiences can view publications on both PC and mobile devices, including iPhone and Android.



"In the digital age, people prefer to read online, write online and publish online," wrote the creators on their blog. "To meet online readers' needs, lots of digital publishing software have emerged in recent years." The creators noted that, unlike other digital publishing software, FlipHTML5 supports MS Office, Open Office, PDF files as well as images, and provides users with more language options.



Utilizing HTML5, CSS3 and jQuery, the software templates feature backdrops where users upload a photo of choice, or choose from a selection of animated backgrounds. With a range of pre-designed templates and themes, the document can host music, video and slideshow presentations for use in business, marketing or education settings.



The creators also highlighted FlipHTML5's cloud platform for its security and unlimited hosting through Amazon S3. Via the software's cloud service, FlipHTML5 users can provide a centralized location for others to follow a user's latest work and access previous documents in their library. Members can also sign up to receive email updates when new publications are released.



FlipHTML5 is available at various subscription levels with added features, including custom templates, an ad-free version, SEO-friendly text, tracking with Google Analytics, increased page capacity, and a downloadable version for offline reading.



The FlipHTML5 website advertises a personal homepage for publishers, including a digital bookcase that can be embedded. The software website also offers a learning center that provides users with further resources for designing their products. The "Flipbook Editing Tips" section includes help for designing wedding photo albums, digital magazines, travel brochures, and online trading books.



The FlipHTML5 digital publishing software is available for both Windows and Mac, and is also downloadable as an app on iTunes, in addition to the FlipHTML5 Reader app.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 gives users the ability to create and publish their publications worldwide. So far, more than 5 million users have used FlipHTML5, and over 10 million publications have been published.



For more information, visit http://fliphtml5.com/.