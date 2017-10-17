FlipHTML5 Digital Publishing Software Welcomed Lots of Brochures These Days

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2017 --The Black Friday is a big thing in a year for the online business. Now, FlipHTML5, as the leading digital publishing software, enjoys the high popularity on creating the business brochure and catalogs. It welcomed a large number of digital brochures and catalogs on its cloud platform.



As is known to all, FlipHTML5 not only is the digital publishing software, but also provides the cloud platform for online publishing. FlipHTML5 provides the online management and online marketing services for free so that it is thought highly by the marketers. The digital brochures and catalogs vary from clothes to seafood, which supports to read all over the world with no time limitation.



FlipHTML5 is the simple digital publishing software which converts PDF to page flip content in minutes with professional layouts. It provides the elegant templates, themes and backgrounds for the users to choose. For those who want to lead the traffic to its website, they can add the unique logo to the brochures and catalogs and link it to their official website.



FlipHTML5 also provides the online upload process for the users who do not want to download the digital publishing software. It is within minutes that a flipping book can be made. Users can customize the layout and make the content more attractive. FlipHTML5 cloud platform offers every user a distinctive bookcase to manage the online brochures and catalogs, which can also be embedded on other website and shared on social networks. The big surprise is that the flipping content can be emailed to the readers so that the readers can get the newest info at the first time.



For more about the latest brochures and catalogs, please go to http://fliphtml5.com.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is the powerful digital publishing software that can help to create the page flipping content for online marketing. It can help the users to reach the potential customers with the interactive content.