FlipHTML5 eBook Publishing Platform Announces Upgrades

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2014 --Today leading digital publishing software provider, FlipHTML5 announced that it has made upgrades to their website and eBook Publishing Platform. Additionally, the company has upgraded their customer support. These improvements have been made as part of the company's 2014 drive to improve user experience.



CEO of FlipHTML5, Jason Chen, today said "we are always trying to improve and perfect on our responsive HTML5 flipbook makers. Technology is developing at incredible speeds, and we wanted to offer e-book publishers some of those benefits when it came to eBooks with a professional, cost-effective and quality solution."



FlipHTML5 allows users to create fully responsive eBooks with page flipping animation effects using HTML5, jQuery and CSS3, (also known as FlipBooks) from PDFs and other document types. Users can also embed videos and other rich media, including audio, into their books, creating a book that can be read, watched and listened to all in one package.



Flipbooks have one major advantage over more traditional types of eBook in that, by using HTML5, jQuery and CSS3, they are able to be read across all platforms without suffering from issues of compatibility and transferability. From cell phones to tablets to desktop computers, Flipbooks can be read across all media with ease.



FlipHTML5 is available in four different versions: Pro, Gold, Platinum and Enterprise, with each scaled to meet the different needs of users. There is also a free version of the software available with basic features unlocked.



FlipHTML5 is proud to offer an innovate software that is filled with features offering users a simple way to create a fully responsive eBook, that even just a few short years ago, would have seemed impossible. With the latest site upgrades, FlipHTML5 has reinforced its commitment to providing users with a great experience.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd, which is headquartered in Hong Kong, is a global leading digital publishing software provider. The company provides its clients with high quality, user friendly and cost effective digital publishing software. For more information, visit http://fliphtml5.com.