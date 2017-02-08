FlipHTML5 eBook Publishing Tool Makes Digital Publications the Best They Can Be

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2017 --FlipHTML5 has launched an ebook publishing tool to users worldwide. With CEO Winston Zhang at the helm, the established software company has set itself ahead of the competition.



As audience fragmentation grows and attention spans shrink, it is hard to publish an ebook that catches readers' eye. FlipHTML5 solves this problem easily with the feature of Animation Editor. It allows users to embed animation into the page of ebook, making the content more attractive and initiating interactivity between their audience and their brand.



Video gains great popularity year-over-year, with the Page Editor, the easy-to-use ebook publishing tool also enables users to embed video, audio, link into the ebook. The ability to add YouTube videos and even MP3's into the flipbook gives users an opportunity to publish a truly interactive magazine or other digital offerings.



Perhaps the most useful feature is that the ebook publishing tool has flexible outputs. Users will never be forced to publish their ebooks as one format, they can publish them as HTML, ZIP and EXE formats and smoothly send them to their readers via Email.



The ebook created by FlipHTML5 can be easily accessed on any computer, tablet, smartphone or Mac device and shared across social networks like Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus. There is no doubt that these features included in the FlipHTML5 offering will help users make their digital publications the best they can be. To check out more details about the Mac ebook publishing software here.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is incredibly powerful but highly intuitive, helping users worldwide publish their ebooks efficiently. It also offers customized solutions for publishers in different industries, as well as several pricing tiers that can meet any user's needs and budget.