FlipHTML5 - Effective Employee Handbook Creator for Company

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2022 --Employee handbooks help new employees of an organization become familiar with the culture, expectations, and standards of the company as well as apprises them of the benefits of working there. Handbooks are also great for keeping tenured employees updated about any policy changes. Creating an employee handbook can be quite a chore. But the right employee handbook creator can simplify the process. FlipHTML5 will help any organization create a handbook that employees will be delighted to use. And it's free!



Most organized companies already have a set of rules, guidelines, and policies that employees are expected to abide by. What usually presents a challenge is putting it together in a format that's not only professional but is appealing as well. FlipHTML5's employee handbook creator surmounts these obstacles. All that's needed is a PDF document with the required information for the handbook. FlipHTML5 will automatically convert it to an interactive page-flipping handbook in no time.



Once the information has been uploaded to the employee handbook creator and converted to an attractive flipbook, the user has several options to customize it to suit the company's needs. There are several templates, backgrounds, and themes to choose from. With very little modification, they will give the handbook a professional appearance. Users can customize the templates to match their brand image and use the employee handbook creator to design the perfect layout for the handbook.



A boring handbook is a thing of the past with this employee handbook creator. Users can add multimedia elements like audio, video, animations, and hyperlinks to enhance the customary text and images that would be found in a handbook. Employees won't just be reading a handbook; they'll be taken on a journey through the company.



The employee handbook creator from FlipHTML5 offers convenient options for delivering the handbook to employees. The finished handbook can be uploaded to the FlipHTML5 cloud for storage and employees can access it from there. It can also be shared via email and embedded in the company website. Users can export the handbook to a local computer for offline distribution as well.



"We know the value of a strong employee handbook, and we'll help you create one," says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.



Learn more about this employee handbook creator at FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an outstanding digital publishing platform with a variety of uses.