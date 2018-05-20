FlipHTML5 Emerges as a Top Online Brochure Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2018 --FlipHTML5 has completely revolutionized digital publishing. Along with providing users with the opportunity to share their digital publications across social networks, the content is often optimized for SEO as well. Both of these services are offered free of charge. Aesthetically pleasing themes along with pre-designed book templates are also among the free services offered. For users seeking a top-of-the-line online brochure maker, look no further than FlipHTML5.



The FlipHTML5 service also makes it easier than ever to sell digital publications. Unlike other services, users receive the profit from digital publications directly into a PayPal account without an additional fee. Advertising becomes easier using the FlipHTML5 too, given the free advertising banner that comes with the service. This is key to promoting a publication's details on websites or social media accounts.



Users that are accustomed to publishing content via email, zip, html or .exe, will find that FlipHTML5 is ideal. Users should find it particularly easy to download brochures before sending them out to inboxes via email. Users also have access to WordPress, Joomla and Drupal plugins which makes sharing the content on content management systems even easier.



Certain membership levels come with the opportunity to take advantage of a custom domain for publications. This could make sharing content with colleagues and a broad audience much easier. Small add-ons like a bookcase logo and a book reader logo are also available with paid membership. For users that have struggled to market their publications, FlipHTML5 has multiple solutions to overcome those challenges.



After marketing a publication and the revenue starts to pour in, FlipHTML5 uses Amazon S3 services to maintain record of the publication's data. This boosts the security of the book by protecting it from data loss and infrastructure errors. This solution comes at no additional cost to the user. By making the decision to take advantage of the pro membership level, users are provided with increased security. These users will have the opportunity to create private publications with the option of allowing permissions to view them. The increase in security combined with the benefits users receive regarding marketing makes FlipHTML5 an ideal online brochure maker.



"We really wanted to provide creators with an online brochure maker that takes away the challenges of marketing, promotion and collecting revenue," says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Given what we're offering this is clearly one of the best online brochure makers for content creators to have on hand."



FlipHTML5 offers users much more than the average online brochure maker. From content promotion to revenue generation, FlipHTML5 has lots of benefits to offer its users. For more about FlipHTML5, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an interactive HTML5 digital publishing platform for brochures, magazines, catalogs and the more. According to the statistics, over 25 million users have downloaded this software to create, publish and share documents online.