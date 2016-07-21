FlipHTML5 Emerges as Innovative Brochure Design Software for Business

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2016 --FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing platform that offers customers powerful tools and features for increasing their online business success. The company recently upgraded their learning center giving customers the opportunity to use FlipHTML5 as user-friendly and top brochure design software. Businesses from all around the globe can take advantage of this opportunity and make their company known by their target audience.



The FlipHTML5's learning center contains many brochure templates to help digital publishers start creating their brochures. These days, digital brochures are the best marketing tool for several reasons, some of which are:



- With the user-friendly FlipHTML5 software and the multiple templates available, digital brochures are fast and easy to be created even by people without technical background.



- Digital brochure format is an ultimate format that can reach millions of customers, as all people today use modern technologies.



- They combine multimedia and content to provide all the needed information about the products or services in the most appealing way.



- Digital brochures are cost-saving allowing businesses to obtain great marketing results without breaking the bank.



- Businesses can easier distribute digital brochures using social media websites or their company's website to reach the wide public compared to paper brochure distribution.



Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipHTML5, says: "Our goal was to create software that could be affordable, very convenient and useful for businesses. We are proud to announce that our innovative brochure design software reached that goal offering all tools and features that can make your business recognizable by others."



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing platform that opens great opportunities to businesses around the globe who can save a lot of money for marketing using the innovative FlipHTML5 digital brochure software.