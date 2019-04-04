FlipHTML5 Enables CTA-Enhanced E-Brochures Using Online Brochure Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2019 --Digital brochures are brand marketing and advertising tools that enterprises use to reach out to their audiences. They help to establish business identity in the online realm. That is why they should be designed with elegant looks, clear graphics and photographs, and engaging animations. FlipHTML5 helps users fulfill their dreams and creativity by creating digital brochures that will make an impact. When videos are embedded into digital brochures, they give viewers an immersive experience that will compel them to purchase products. The online brochure maker from FlipHTML5 is enriched with tools and features that users utilize to optimize their digital brochures to be accessible on computers, smartphones or tablets.



"Our online brochure maker enables users to design brochures that command the attention of the readers," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "With ready-made templates and tools, the digital brochures can be hosted online in multiple formats to give adequate room for business promotion. If users have multiple products with several sub-categories, they are at an advantage because they can integrate lead magnets like CTA buttons that readers can click on to submit their requests."



Digital brochures created at FlipHTML5 give users a new way of presenting their products and services to readers worldwide. With endless customization effects, beautiful themes, animations, loading pictures, book logos, bookcase logos and a high-performance cloud platform and more, users are spoilt of choice when making their products known to potential customers online. FlipHTML5 Cloud also employs the services of Amazon S3 to help store users' book information to protect it against data loss that may occur due to infrastructure failures, application errors and more. This assures users that their book data is well secured in the cloud.



"Our clients can customize their digital brochures with interface language localization to give different readers the convenience of interacting with their brand," continued Mr. Zhang. "After they have developed stunning brochures with special features like auto-flipping mode to give readers a comfortable reading experience, publishing them in a language that readers understand will increase engagement and lead generation resulting to more conversions and sales."



Users can display their content online in a sliding mode and ice it up with soft background music to give readers a relaxed experience while perusing through the brochure. Brochures with a sliding effect are easy to read and flip over the pages. And for readers to navigate quickly through the digital brochures, users can add a table of content to their brochures. The table of contents act as a guide and make it easy to select and click relevant pages quickly.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 enables users to give their audiences a seamless reading experience through stunning digital brochures. Users can tailor their brochures to suit the marketing needs of both audiences and products. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.