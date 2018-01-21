FlipHTML5 Enables Everyone to Convert PDF to Flipbook with Ease

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2018 --Any business looking to create an attractive looking yearbook or a magazine to showcase their new products and services can use the FlipHTML5 tool to create a responsive flipbook from any PDF file. There is no need to invest money in professional designers to create digital flipbooks anymore. The FlipHTML5 is the latest software that offers businesses the option to convert the PDF to flipbook to customized book themes and templates.



The FlipHTML5 is a user-friendly digital publishing software that offers many template designs to meet the needs of any business. By using this software, businesses do not have to waste their time, effort and money investing in graphic design companies to bring out their digital magazines. They can do it on their own and that too in quick time. There is no doubt that digital publishing is the next big thing and FlipHTML5 is taking all steps to be the leader in this field. By making use of this software tool, many of the leading business and small-time businesses can create digital flipbooks to promote their businesses. This software is very easy to use and understand and therefore businesses do not need to appoint professionals to create their digital marketing pages.



Features that FlipHTML5 offers



Customizable templates



There are over 10 templates and themes offered by FlipHTML5, the PDF to flipbook software. The users can use the suitable templates depending on their business to make the flipbook. The best part is that the book can be flipped vertically or horizontally. They have the full right to personalize the templates to meet their business needs.



Works on all devices



The flipbook readers can enjoy seamless reading as the books work on all modern day browsers and mobile devices without any issues. This allows users to read the flipbook content at any time and from anywhere.



Free online publishing of Flipbook



Any business that does not have a website can also publish their flipbook online through the free online hosting service offered by FlipHTML5. A business that has a hosting server can convert the PDF to flipbook and host the book on their website through the server.



Adding multimedia



FlipHTML5 offers flipbook creators the option to add multimedia files in the PDF document to enhance the reader experience. One can add images, audios, links and photos to improve the quality of the flipbook.



One who wants to create flipbook from PDF can download FlipHTML5 for a free trial.



About FlipHTML5

Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, and his team have taken great pains to come out with a PDF to flipbook software that makes digital magazines and yearbooks come to life. They are on toes as far as adopting the new techniques in the publishing industry are concerned. This is why FlipHTML5 has fans from all business sectors.



To know more about FlipHTML5, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.