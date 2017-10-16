FlipHTML5 Enables Everyone to Create an All Device Accessible Flipping Book

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2017 --FlipHTML5 is pleased to announce the release of the FlipHTML5 software which can now be downloaded on any electronic device to view digital content published by users and creative creators all around the globe. FlipHTML5 is an interactive and efficient software program that helps users create flipping books that can be accessed by readers and viewers located anywhere in the world, on any electronic device with access to internet and a browser, whether it be a PC, a tablet, or a smartphone.



As Anna Lee, one of the designers of the FlipHTML5 software highlights, "We live in an age where any task can be performed through a smartphone, which is why we have invested to create software for digital publishers to create interactive flip books with their own customized content and publish them for the world to see on any device."



The first step is for the creators to customize an Adobe PDF document with the desired content for their flip book. Then through the FlipHTML5 software, the PDF document can be converted into a flipping book. The software is equipped with beautiful themes and pre designed templates to help users with the process of setting up the flipping book. An Animation Editor allows for the insertion of real time animations without the need of writing code and a simplistic Page Editor allows for the addition of text, audio, YouTube videos, hyperlinks, and slideshows, amongst many other features to make a digital experience like no other can provide.



For more information, please visit FlipHTML5 site.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a part of the tremendous collection of e-publishing software and application created by Wonder Idea Technology Co. Ltd. They are always looking for new ways in which to open up new opportunities for digital publishers to avail and share their work, most recently in the form of colorful, customized, interactive flipping books.