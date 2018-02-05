FlipHTML5 Enables Everyone to Create Enticing HTML5 Flipbooks

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2018 --The launch of FlipHTML5 has created a revolution in the e-publishing business. One can quickly make flipbook to flip in both vertical and horizontal direction. Without much of configuration, one can promptly make HTML5 flipbooks from the PDF, Open Office, and MS Office, etc.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5 said that one could make use of any template from the ten options and make a professional flipbook. Also, he said it has never been so easy to customize digital publication with media files. Not even installing the desktop client is required.



FlipHTML5 allows creating a custom domain, and thus every business can brand their HTML5 flipbook effortlessly. Having a personalized area for books will help showcase business separately.



The flipbook prepared by FlipHTML5, can be published online even without holding any website. Accessing the HTML5 flipbook on any device can happen without any issue, and every web browser supports the reading of the book in a responsive manner.



Knowing book statistics, including book share, bookcase views, and publication reads, etc. is now made possible with FlipHTML5. Seventeen languages can interface with FlipHTML5 and thus make flipbooks in as many styles have become easy.



Android App preparation allowed by the dominant FlipHTML5 will let publishers publish their book in Android devices. This will enable readers to read the book from anywhere and at any time. This feature certainly deserves applause, and that makes FlipHTML5 unique.



It has become easy to upload PDF files from Dropbox, online, and Google Drive. This will help companies to save time and double work in making flipbooks.



FlipHTML5 just not makes flipbooks, but making photo album has become easy too. The album can look fantastic along with many widgets added to it. The best part is, one can play music as well.



Above all adding notes, comments, signatures, even photos are now possible on the flipbook. The annotations saved in readers device is open for edit, delete and read options.



About FlipHTML5

Wonder Idea Technology Co. Ltd, headquartered in Hong Kong has experience in pioneering with FlipHTML5. The help extended by the company in e-publishing software has obtained it a remarkable place in the business. The release of FlipHTML5 has added another feather to their cap letting digital publishing business to move up the ladder.



For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.