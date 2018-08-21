FlipHTML5 Enables Everyone to Publish PDF Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2018 --Looking for where to publish PDF online? FlipHTML5 is the answer! FlipHTML5 is a website where traditional paper PDF documents can be converted into flipbooks and published within a few minutes, which ensures publishers don't have to battle with digital publications any more.



With FlipHTML5, there is no need to know how to code or have any special skill, all that need to be done are very simple and easy. FlipHTML5 is a truly beautiful digital platform individuals and businesses can use to advertise their products as well as boost their brands.



Users have two flipbook modes to choose from, including slide mode and flip mode. Users also have the options of importing all PDF pages or importing custom pages. PDF can be published online to social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, G+ and so on or publish offline. On top of that, users can send the book URL to specific people or embed the book into their website via the embed code.



Whether beginners or professionals, FlipHTML5 enables them to create and publish PDF online and offline and inspire people. FlipHTML5's wide array of features make it easy to create the best flipbook and publish in minutes. Here are some of its amazing features.



Bookcase



With a nice looking bookcase, digital publications can be collected automatically and arranged in a nice way to embed to publishers' websites. Even more, publishers can create as many bookcases as they wish.



Mobile Devices



One great thing about FlipHTML5 is that publications are mobile ready and can be viewed on a variety of devices such as iPad, iPhone, Android phones and tablets. There is no need to install software, just read through web browsers.



Book Templates



With FlipHTML5's free multiple pre-designed templates, it is faster and easier to create books. There are different styles to cater to publisher's demands, be it for business or private exhibition or public interest publicity.



Publish to local



Digital publications can be published in different formats as HTML, ZIP and EXE and can be easily sent to readers through email.



Background Music



Background music can be added to the publication to play as readers view the flipbook. This gives them a more relaxed and better viewing experience as they flip through the pages.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 is the leader in digital publishing industry. It focuses on providing users worldwide easy-to-use and cost-effective digital publishing software. Now there are over 5 million publishers using FlipHTML5 to create their own publications.



Learn more about FlipHTML5 at http://fliphtml5.com/.