FlipHTML5 Enables People to Create Different Categories of School Brochures

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2019 --FlipHTML5 is excited to announce the launch of a school brochure maker for education. The new software can be used by educationists and school administrators to introduce their institutions and showcase all their aspects to aspiring parents and students. Many categories of school brochures can be designed at FlipHTML5. They include university school, elementary school, music & creative art school, junior school, dance school, graduate school, InDesign school brochures, and much more. Users can also create customized school brochures to welcome new students just enrolled in school.



The new version of school brochure maker has plenty of templates, including a demo, to guide users in their design process. It is easy to convert PDF files into stunning page-flipping brochures full of images, videos, links, music, graphics, rich content, and other eye-catching elements that will impress readers. With FlipHTML5, educationists can give prospective students and their parents a virtual tour of the school, information about the school and its performance, testimonials from different people with experience from the school, and its selling points.



"Our school brochure maker has amazing features for designing interactive brochures that will promote schools to many families online," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "We are proud of the efforts our dedicated technical team has put in developing this software. The tools provided help users create upscale reading experiences for their audiences. They are also able to translate the design process into engaging brochures that help to showcase their creativity and professionalism."



To boost their image, schools can use FlipHTML5 to communicate their products, goals, and strengths in the beautifully crafted brochures. Families often search for the best institutions that will nurture their children to be better people in life. Therefore, school heads strive to win over more students by highlighting their best features and presenting them to prospects. FlipHTML5 helps users achieve their desired success by creating engaging brochures that appeal to the audiences. They help families understand the school better by reinforcing its attributes.



During project creation, users will ensure that their school brochures are professional and marketable to the outside world. This can be achieved by enhancing the brochures with captivating infographics, logos, school photos, and videos that showcase its uniqueness. Quality videos and pictures of learning processes and other activities can entice prospects to enroll. The bilingual feature at FlipHTML5 can help to appeal to diverse communities and encourage them to choose the school.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a prominent name when it comes to successful practical digital publishing software products. Over the years, the company has demonstrated exceptional expertise in product delivery, which has led to significant achievements for its clients. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/