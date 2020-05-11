FlipHTML5 Enables Restaurant Owners to Create a Menu Online During COVID-19

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2020 --FlipHTML5 is a well-known company for its user solutions and publishing services. FlipHTML5 always comes up with some innovative and out of box solutions for their clients and users. Company's creative solutions and services are always in news and just today FlipHTML5 has announced a new service that helps thousands of restaurant owners ease their taking order and delivering services. Small restaurant owners are already seeing this as a big opportunity to expand their customer base.



It's a time to stay at home and practice social distancing as a global pandemic is on its rise and conditions are going worst every day and government is also taking every possible safety measure to combat COVID-19 so launching a service which would help restaurants deliver food while maintaining safety measures during this crucial time is like a boon. FlipHTML5 has launched a very unique service where restaurant owners can create a menu online for a hassle-free order taking experience. FlipHTML5's designers made sure that no prior experience or any technical knowledge required for using this service as all kinds of users can go to their website and start creating a menu online and also there is an option to upload an exciting PDF file and this service will automatically convert it into an online menu.



"It's a win-win situation for restaurant owners and customers. Small restaurant owners are going to benefit most from this service and we will continue going to create such services which are beneficial for end-users" said Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5 while announcing this feature. Online food ordering is one of the most applauded services during this pandemic as food is the most essential product and maintaining safety with social distancing is a must thing. Ordering food takeaways is time-consuming as restaurant owners have to spend their most of time in follow-ups and explaining menus to customers. FlipHTML5 is very positive about this new service as customers can safely spend their time choosing food without waiting for any lines and restaurant owners can also explain their menu choices to their customers briefly by saving lots of time and money because of this service.



To learn how to create a menu online, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.



