FlipHTML5 Enables Users to Read Magazines Online Anytime and Anywhere

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2020 --FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing platform that enables users to convert their PDF and MS Office files into digital magazines and allows users to read magazines online anytime and anywhere. Users can edit and add links, images, videos, audio and many more to their e-magazines and customize the themes to make them look unique as well. After a few clicks, an exquisite and elegant digital magazine is being made to impress its online readers.



As to its various usages, flipbooks made with FlipHTML5 presents content in a new and varied style that can be distributed as online magazines for instant reading, e-catalogs and e-brochures for business promotion, and even online textbooks for remote education. These digital publications can be shared to online platforms via links so that everyone could enjoy online reading anytime and anywhere.



In particular, readers worldwide are given access to read magazines online that are published and hosted on FlipHTML5. To ensure flexibility and accessibility, FlipHTML5 provides users with a free online hosting service so they can publish their magazines online even if they don't have a website. Once they have their own servers, they just need to copy and paste the embed code to easily embed the online magazines to their websites and meanwhile, local exportation is also supported by FlipHTML5.



"We have built up strong relationships and partnerships with many digital publishers from leading industries. FlipHTML5 is designed to help those users who face difficulty in making magazines online reading available", says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Users don't need to install a desktop client to edit and distribute their digital magazines thanks to FlipHTML5's online editor. Readers also can read magazines online on their mobile phones or tablets that process the magazines effectively and smoothly. Just enjoy reading online magazines anytime and anywhere with FlipHTML5!"



FlipHTML5 is a leading provider of digital publications. For many years, it has focused on developing powerful publishing software for users around the world and customizing solutions for publishers in a variety of industries. With FlipHTML5, users can customize their digital magazines with over 10 unique templates and themes with minimal preparation. Moreover, FlipHTML5 supports over 17 languages, which makes reading magazines online a worthy experience.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 provides a wide range of solutions for graphic book publishers to produce digital website content, online user manuals, e-magazines and brochures, flip photo albums and more. FlipHTML5 always keeps up with the changes in technology in the publishing industry.