FlipHTML5 Engages a Wider Audience Through Its Multi-Browser Functionality

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2018 --It seems like there is no end for the company that creates FlipHTML5 to surprise their users with the continuous improvements that the digital publishing software is offering to the public. Although FlipHTML5 is still new in the market, many of the users find this software extra useful in their business, work or school as the creation of flipping books can be easily completed.



There is surely a wide room for brochures, catalogs, books, portfolios or magazines to have an enhanced appearance online rather than for these to look plain in PDF file format. FlipHTML5 has introduced the capacity of today's technology to turn any ordinary reading material into a more sophisticated but user-friendly flipping book that would engage users to access a wide range of interactive published materials. But more to that, the company, which created FlipHTML5, upgraded their software through the integration of a multiple-browser functionality. A thorough research and development process was conducted to come up with another value-adding feature and turn FlipHTML5 into engaging flipping book software for people in business, at work, in school and those with much interest in designing reading materials.



So what could the users expect from this upgrade? First, the process from the creation to publication remains simple with no additional steps to perform because the upgrade enhances solely the output. Secondly, the users' effort in integrating videos, hyperlinks and other relevant media will all be worth it as FlipHTML5 is now fully supported in multiple devices, their operating systems and the browsers therein. Lastly, and perhaps the most important news for FlipHTML5 users is that this upgrade does not come with a cost but for free to all users just like how the software was offered.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5 clearly understood that FlipHTML5 must become competitive in meeting the users' needs for accessibility. The CEO further cited, "We value the users' convenience so much, wanting them to create and view their respective flipping book through any device on their hand." Whether such update was brought by the competition in the market or driven by the needs of the users, what would matter most is on how users will give away their positive feedback on the accessibility of published materials on high-definition flipping books through the FlipHTML5 software.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an interactive HTML5 digital publishing platform for brochures, magazines, catalogs and the more. According to the statistics, over 25 million users have downloaded this software to create, publish and share documents online. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.