FlipHTML5 Engages Students with Its Remote Teaching Tool

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2020 --Despite the best efforts of teachers and administrators, the removed element of teaching in a classroom may affect how engaged a student is. FlipHTML5 understands these issues and has launched its remote teaching tool to upgrade the online teaching experience.



The new offering is expected to improve the quality of distance teaching through an immersive and user-friendly online platform that teachers can edit and design their digital textbooks converted from PDF/MS Office files with multimedia, like video, audio, text, images, animations and more. With FlipHTML5's remote teaching tool, teachers are given full access to customize an interactive textbook that they can share with students and present in liver streaming during online classes. In addition to this, teachers can also use the static tracking feature to understand how well students engage with the book and the online learning process.



FlipHTML5 understands the importance of providing an enriched online education that incorporates all of the liveliness of lessons previously conducted in person. FlipHTML5's remote teaching tool has been designed with a realistic 3D page flip effect for exciting virtual lessons. The all-in-one digital editor enables teachers to create an interesting and interactive digital flipping textbook so students can immerse themselves in their lessons. The flipbook created with FlipHTML5 is accessible on mobile phones, tablets, and laptops via blogs, chat groups, and social media platforms. Students can use this powerful tool to browse online magazines, digital textbooks, and more.



"It is vital that a child's education is not hindered and does not come to a stop during the lockdown. Teachers are eager to offer their continued support for students, and I am proud to share the remote teaching tool's offerings to schools and universities to alleviate remote learning strains. It is important now more than ever that we adapt and diversify the online education platform, and support and guide students through these stressful times," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer at FlipHTML5.



Classes can be made more engaging using the remote teaching tool's features. The ongoing restrictions for COVID-19 have made it challenging for students and teachers to share interactive learning experiences in the same way they used to. Therefore, the remote teaching tool has been created to revolutionize remote teaching for many schools and universities, making online teaching accessible and easy.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing platform that enables users to convert PDF and Microsoft Office files into online flipbooks. Users can edit and add links, images, video, and audio to their flipbooks. The flipbooks can be shared via links to online platforms, or easily embedded in a webpage.