FlipHTML5 Expands ePublishing Service to France by Launching a French-Language Website

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2015 --Extensively recognized for its best free online publishing platform, the Hong Kong based company FlipHTML5 is going all out to remove border and language barriers. As a latest development in this process, the company has launched a French version of its website which evidently means an easier access for its users from France, and all French speakers. Meanwhile, FlipHTML5 released a blog post about online brochure maker to introduce more detailed features.



Understandably, this is seen as another customer-oriented move by FlipHTML5 owing to the fact that French is a highly preferred lingo all over the world and is the first language for as high as 76 million people on the planet. As a consequence of this initiative, millions of digital publishers, marketers, entrepreneurs, etc shall be relieved, if language restrained them from enjoying the astonishing features of this free online brochure maker.



After the successful presentation of website's new edition, company's marketing representative says, "FlipHTML5 was optimistic to see many French-speaking divers benefitting as soon as the company launches French-language website. It is exciting to see a whooping response on the very first day of launch. Presenting the website in a new language is like broadening its purview and touching many more lives with the digital publishing software's world class characteristics."



Business executive of the software originator company looks delighted with the number of inquiries flowing in from new territories. He adds, "One of the many distinct facets of this best free eBook publisher is its ability to create page flip books in various languages. The software can capably read documents in seventeen interface languages which is already a fabulous advantage for publishers. Adding French, it is now open to an even wider segment of buyers and publishers."



Market observers, foreseeing a significant rise in digital publishing license holders, now anticipate a sea change in this segment as FlipHTML5 launches French-language website. They feel such a launch will play a vital role in increasing the popularity of digital publishing solutions.



For more information about the French version, one may click the French flag visible on the top right- hand side on FlipHTML5 website.



Anyone interested in this topic may also desire to learn more about how to improve business with FlipHTML5's free eBook publisher.