FlipHTML5, Extraordinary but Easy Flipbook Creator Software for All Digital Marketing Solutions

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2017 --FlipHTML5 is the newest and leading flipbook creator software which provides amazing solutions to many digital marketing challenges for users. It provides an excellent digital publishing platform which allows users to enhance their digital publications such as creating homepages, bookcases and sharing publications on social networks.



FlipHTML5 also enable readers to subscribe to publications, allows users to access statistics of their readers and optimizes contents of publications by search engines. FlipHTML5's interactive features allows users to add beauty to publications with its multiple pre-designed templates, colorful themes, animation editor, page editor and easy upload of various file types to flipbook. According to Marcus Johnson, a Webmaster, "I am always looking for a better solution to present my digital magazine to the readers of my website. The HTML5 flipping solution helps me create interactive digital magazines for all platforms easily. Thanks a lot!"



This flipbook creator software is compatible across all mobile devices and browsers while allowing users offline access to flipbooks. Furthermore, it lets users publish publications online; store book data with FlipHTML5 cloud as well as provide access control and security for digital publications. Users of FlipHTML5 can create and publish publications in multiple formats such as HTML, ZIP and EXE. In addition, it allows users to create plugins for their own websites and lets you earn money by building Android Flipbook app. With FlipHTML5, users can brand their domains and set up logo. Even more, users can create unique digital publications through the FlipHTML5 customization features which allow changing interface language, background music and image, auto-flipping and a whole lot more!



FlipHTML5 can also be used as the Children's flipbook creator; everyone can free download to have a try.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a worldwide leader in providing of publishing software. The company provides its clients with high quality, user-friendly and cost-effective digital publishing software and is committed to continually exploring the latest technology and to meet the needs of its clients.