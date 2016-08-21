FlipHTML5 Flip Book Maker Is Now Available in More Than 18 Languages

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2016 --FlipHTML5 has been helping digital publishers across the globe, with the provision of state-of-art and easy-to-use digital publishing software application and it recently made its flip book maker available in over 18 languages.



The Flip book maker software designed by FlipHTML5 has continued to increase in popularity and acceptance by digital publishers across the globe due to the ease of using the software and the constant update users get, that ensures that PDF can be converted to Flipbook without having to spend much or even learn the technicalities of the process.



FlipHTML5 flip book maker does not require the use of flash unlike many other software applications, and this makes the use even easier, more effective and more rewarding. This feature also makes the software more SEO friendly, allowing for greater reach and penetration, even as users of mobile devices can access the converted flipbook.



FlipHTML5 comes in paid and free versions. The free uploading service for PDF and Office documents to flipbook conversions allows for more cost saving especially for businesses that want to reduce overheads.



The delivery of the application in over eighteen languages underlines the company's zeal to help digital publishers across the globe make their dreams come true, as languages can be easily added and edited in the flipbook. Integration of the result is also easy and can be done in few easy steps, allowing easy transformation of their online presence.



Jackie Pen, the Customer Service chief of FlipHTML5 reiterated the company's desire to satisfy customers continuously across the globe, and this is a step in that direction.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd is a digital publishing solutions provider headquartered in Hong Kong. The company has continued to provide digital publishing solutions to its clients across the globe with affordable and efficient digital publishing software applications.



For more, please visit http://fliphtml5.com.