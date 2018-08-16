FlipHTML5 Flip Book Maker Takes Book Publishing to a New Level

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2018 --Online content demands uniqueness and that is what most people in online marketing are on the lookout for. FlipHTML5 offers a flip book maker that adds a new flair to digital flip books. Created by Anna Lee, the designer behind the idea of FlipHTML5, this flip book maker offers easy features to incorporate in creating impressive digital flip books.



HTML5 is the latest version of the versatile web page coding language HTML. The features that it offers for digital content creation are several. The flip book maker incorporates JavaScript, Cascading Style Sheets that take care of structure and presentation aspects easily. There are several aspects that are great about HTML5. There is no requirement of additional software like browser plug-ins. For anyone dabbling with online web content, creating an app or animation is easy to do with this web technology platform.



Possibilities are several and web applications are easy to create offline as well. The main advantage that HTML5 offers users is the delivery of graphics that is extraordinary as well as working with audio visual content that can be of high definition.



FlipHTML5 offers all these features of HTML5 technology that can help users create stunning flip books. These could be shopping catalogs, food or lifestyle magazines, and brand brochures to mention a few. For those who have been hesitant to dabble in such software will find this flip book maker an easy and affordable choice. The features enable anyone with basic web content creation to know how to create and publish a flip book of their own.



There are three plans to opt for as well as a free version to try. This showcases the features of FlipHTML5 when someone converts office documents and PDF files into flip books. The life like page turning feature takes away the boredom of a PDF document and makes digital content engaging for the readers.



There are ready made samples of lookbooks, catalogs, magazines to look through which can be easy templates to use for creating flip books with this flip book maker. The three different plans incorporate varying features as per the needs of different content and publication makers.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 is a software development company recognized for offering users around the world easy-to-use and cost-effective digital publishing software that can be used for creating engaging publications such as magazines, brochures, catalogs and so on.



To learn more, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.