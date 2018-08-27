FlipHTML5 Flipbook Catalog Software Is Available for Everyone

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2018 --FlipHTML5 has come up with an idea of making lives simpler. The chief target of the firm is to allow budding and even progressed entrepreneur with ideas, which will come in handy while establishing their flipbook catalog software. The attempt is made to ensure all the digital works can be performed with a snap of a finger.



The company has also announced the product to be free of cost. However, in this case, the features will be limited to the basic levels. Those who require advanced imaging and graphics can upgrade them via platinum membership, which comes at a reasonable cost.



"Innovation is a key to survival. FlipHTML5's latest ambitious product is sure to solve issues and increases the competitiveness among the people and works for the betterment of any business" as said by Winston Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of FlipHTML5.



Zhang also explains the need for digital publication in mass media and communication. As per his words, "Digital publication has progressed in leaps and bounds and major changes, right from the compatibility and support system has improved for the betterment of a project. With the concept at hand, the attractive multimedia interface has popped up in quick time." This explains a brief requirement of digital publishing today.



With FlipHTML5's ambitious attempt at making the flipbook catalog software, this concept is set to take a large number of entrepreneurs by storm. The time previously taken for designing such multimedia products has now cut down to half.



The company announces a pricing chart for those who want to try out higher edition levels of privileges. For instance, the storage levels for a person trying out for free will be restricted to a level. For those opting for the enterprise edition can afford to sit back and avail all the features innumerable times for various projects.



