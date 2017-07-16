FlipHTML5 Flipbook Creator Expected to Win More Sales in the Coming Season

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2017 --FlipHTML5 is one of the world's leading digital publishing solutions providers and the company's flipbook creator recently hit an unexpected and unprecedented sales figure this summer, with digital content creators and users from across the globe enjoying from the immense benefits of the software.



The reliability and amazing features of the software has helped in increasing its popularity in a relatively short while of existence. With over 17 billion digital contents created so far using the software, FlipHTML5 currently ranks as the leading online publishing platform.



According to Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipHTML5, the platform is created to help businesses of all sizes and types reach their target audience across the globe effectively, without having to break the bank or spend too much resource. This is evident in the features of the platform, allowing users to design and publish their works in minutes. FlipHTML5 flipbook creator prepared a great number of designing resources for the users to make good user of.



The conversion feature of the software allows for the easy creation of stunning and captivating SEO-friendly content. This feature allows users to create their digital content in minutes regardless of their level of computer skills or knowledge.



The content created using FlipHTML5 flipbook creator is also mobile-friendly, allowing readers to access the material anywhere and everywhere. This consequently allows the business to reach a wider audience while embracing the latest trend in technology and digital publishing.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5, the digital publishing solutions provider, is headquartered in Hong Kong and through its latest addition; it has been able to create more than 10 billion digital contents covering all kinds of businesses and industries across the globe.



For more about the flipbook creator, please visit: http://fliphtml5.com.