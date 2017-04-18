FlipHTML5 Flipbook Creator Now Available in 22 Languages

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2017 --With digital technology breaching geographical barriers, there is still a language barrier that creates the digital divide across various virtual platforms in the world. With the aim of bridging this divide and expanding client database, FlipHTML5 has enabled its flipbook creator to be available in 22 languages.



As a part of its technology, FlipHTML5 flipbook creator supports English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, Japanese, Russian, German, French, Italian, Czech, Dutch, Korean, Greek, Hebrew, Basque, Bengali, Polish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian.



Highlighting the significance of this latest development, Anna Lee, the Designer of FlipHTML5 said, "Last year, we realised that a lot of our clients wanted the option on their regional language so that they could publish their work or creations bilingually. We understood the implications of this untapped opportunity and we said yes to our clients. Our research helped us identify 22 languages and we modified our software accordingly."



FlipHTML5 flipbook creator provides end-to-end publishing solutions for its clients. The online publishing software enables clients to rapidly publish publications, effortlessly customise any changes in the document, and archive published documents for future reference as per their requirements. There are also other interactive tools within the software that will allow the client to bring their creativity to life.



FlipHTML5 is available in 22 languages, so a regional user can seamlessly navigate through the tools and publish documents without any hassles. Subsequently, FlipHTML5 aims to reach out to more prospective clients with the introduction of flipbook creator in international languages. In the future, FlipHTML5 will bring more language options to users.



To know more about FlipHTML5 flipbook creator, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. specializes in offering customised solutions to its clients across the world. The company is supported over 5 million publishers making it one of the leading publishing software company globally.