FlipHTML5 Flipbook PDF Helps People Earn a Lot by Self-Publishing Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2017 --FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd has been established with the goal to help both businesses and private people find a way to expand their popularity on the Internet. This is exactly what FlipHTML5 flipbook PDF does allowing publishers to start earning more by sharing their attractive digital publications offline and online. The new E-commerce feature is recently added to help publishers sell their self-publishing flipbooks and earn a lot of money.



FlipHTML5 flipbook PDF gives users the great opportunity to easily convert their PDF files into dynamic and interactive flipbooks. This means that all the information they need to share with people can be arranged in a very attractive and engaging way, adding links, video, audio, animation, and more.



The users can share the ready content in all the social media websites or use them in their email marketing campaigns. The flipbooks are compatible with iOS and Android mobile operating systems enabling readers to view on their iPhone, iPad, Android phone and Android tablet both online and offline.



With the new e-commerce feature, it is easy to set the price, currency, the number of previewable pages and more. The earnings of each sale will be transferred to the specified PayPal account. To view the whole book, the FlipHTML5 users should pay the price in advance.



Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5, is delighted to share: "We are thrilled to share the good news that now every user can start earning money by selling their flipbooks. The new e-commerce feature will make the whole process of selling very easy, so that every individual or company that has something great to share with others, can start earning money on it."



For more details on the new E-Commerce feature that has been added by FlipHTML5, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 digital platform gained a worldwide popularity with the incredible software solutions it creates. The flipbook PDF helps publishers start selling their engaging publications online.