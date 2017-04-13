FlipHTML5 Flipbook Software - Get Useful Software to Build Interactive Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2017 --How to make the readers take interest in a brochure or a catalog, and make them buy from the company directly? This has been the question bothering marketers and entrepreneurs alike. Now, the answer is by investing in the sophisticated flipbook software from FlipHTML5.



The flipbook software allows the users with no great coding skills to upload images and content alike while linking these images to audio and video demos online. Surely, this sounds like a dream come true for those who would want their buyers to shop directly from each of the promotional tools.



How FlipHTML5 comes to use for the companies?



This flipbook software is device-friendly and easy-to-use for the uploader and the user alike, as the designer of FlipHTML5, Anna Lee points out. There are inbuilt templates and layouts that enable the users to:



- Perform offline and online distribution

- Easy custom designing and unlimited hosting

- Create engaging and interactive content from the dull PDF brochures

- One click on images will hyperlink to the main website

- E-commerce becomes easier

- SEO-friendly

- Animation editor and advanced page editor for smooth navigation



How does the content become engaging?



Users or developers just need to go to the flipbook command line to convert PDF files to flipbook API through the languages like VB, PHP / ASP and more. The content becomes interactive with images and rich audio and video linking.



The motion dynamics and transitions are all easy to function and input, and they are just perfect for the users to use and even share these publications worldwide. Those companies that want to manage its email marketing shall also go for it from this same platform without breaking a sweat.



Now that these tools are ready and available, go for this flipbook software and check out their page editor and features to get benefit out of it now: http://fliphtml5.com/.



About DlipHTML5

The biggest challenge that any business faces these days is that of making the content as path breaking as ever. This is where the software from FlipHTML5 scores brownie points and thus today, FlipHTML5 has become the go-to company offering solutions to the publishers and conglomerates alike.