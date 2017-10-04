FlipHTML5 Flipbook Software Has Been Released with an Updated Online Platform

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2017 --FlipHTML5 is a flipbook software that has desktop version and online version. Recently, both of them have been updated to v6.3.4. For those who don't want to install other software on their computers, but want to make a PDF to flipbook conversion, the online platform of FlipHTML5 is exactly what they are looking for. They just need to go to FlipHTML5.com, click the "MAKE A FLIPPING BOOK" button, and upload the PDF file, then FlipHTML5 will help them complete the conversion automatically.



As for the update of the online platform, the design of uploading and editing have been changed, now users can preview the flipbook while editing. Also, the "Advanced" section in the previous interface has changed its name to "Design" and integrate with Theme into "Styling" Tab. More importantly, FlipHTML5's website is now responsive on mobile devices, which means that users can directly upload, edit, change the template, share and delete the flipbook on mobile devices like iPhone, iPad, Android tablet and Android phone.



Now, the online platform of FlipHTML5 flipbook software supports 21 languages such as English, Chinese, Italian, French and so on. The first checked language on the top of the "Languages" list will be taken as the default language to display the flipbook. Also, users can edit current language file or add a new language to present their flipbook, two or more languages can be used at the same time. As for readers, they are able to click the "Change Language" button to view the flipbook in their preferred languages.



The online platform integrates the Selling Options allowing users to present their flipbook online for free or sell it online. What's more, they can define the preview range and set the price for their flipbook.



To learn more, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.



