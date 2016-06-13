FlipHTML5 Flipbook Software Is Now an Essential Marketing Tool for Commerce

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2016 --FlipHTML5 has been around for quite some time, analyzing and innovating on software methods to make a business grow. The growth of a business majorly depends on the sale of products or services. If the services or products are smart, then entrepreneurs and marketing heads can try using flipbook software for making e-magazine, catalog, or e-brochure from FlipHTML5.



Benefits that the marketers can expect:



- Smooth conversion from PDF files: Instead of having boring PDF files, users can convert the pages into flipbook software's API format.



- Beautify booklets and brochures: With the software, it is easy to add rich media files via the software. Images and video links can be embedded on the e-magazine and made interesting too.



- Improved customer reach: The products can be displayed through a bookshelf method. The view increases and helps customers to pick and shop right from there. The magazine can be uploaded from any device, and hosted through cloud platform.



- Simplicity of customization: The flipbook software from FlipHTML5 can be customized easily using animation and media editor features.



Apart from these features, sellers can also try to use Ad banners on the magazine, integrate AdSense on the magazine, get SEO Ranking, and share the magazine on various social media platforms just in a bid to increase the market.



For more detailed features, go to http://fliphtml5.com/features.



About FlipHTML5

The popularity of the company FlipHTML5 with offering flipbook software and various other innovative software solutions is evident. The visions of CEO, Winston Zhang to give life to plain or dull PDF is very effective for the marketers and businesses.