FlipHTML5 Flipbook Software Released Online Page Editor for the Online Platform

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2017 --FlipHTML5, the leading flipbook software, now enables users to add link, image, video and music to flipbook online. This online page editor is released to help the users who convert PDF into flipbook online and still wants to enrich the content with multimedia. This function can be only used by platinum and enterprise users.



As the multimedia plays a more and more essential part in online marketing, FlipHTML5 flipbook software made an effort to carry out this function few months ago. The online page editor of FlipHTML5 is similar to the desktop page editor, but simplifies the page editing process. For the users who choose quick upload PDF online, they will see this page editor pop out after the conversion. They can choose to add link, images, YouTube & Vimeo video and audio to enrich the content. At the same time, customize the multimedia settings to make the whole layout more comfortable.



After the content editing, the users can save the changes and preview. Then go on customize the reading interface. The users can also edit the pages in the future when they want to renew the video or links on this platform. There is one thing that the users should keep in mind: the books uploaded from the desktop clients can be edited by online page editor.



This online page editor on FlipHTML5 platform brings great benefit to the users. It helps the users to bring more engaging reading experience for the business development. Moreover, it saves the time in downloading the flipbook software desktop client to renew the content in the future. The most important one is that they can change the link, images, and videos at any where if they can go on the internet.



For more information about the online platform, please visit FlipHTML5 HOMEPAGE.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 developed the flipbook software both in the online platform and desktop client. Its online platform is full with the simplified functions and interactive flipbooks. The users can also get inspiration from its learning center.