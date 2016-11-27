FlipHTML5-Flipbook Software to Create Unique and Original Flipbook from PDF

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2016 --The flipbook software, FlipHTML5 has gained quite a popularity among the businesses and marketers as it offers a free platform for them where they can create online documents, brochures, catalogs, and magazines with a real page like flipping effects. To create a digital document or flipbook, the user just has to drag a PDF file into the flipbook software, and using the information they can create their own flip book in a few simple steps. FlipHTML5also provides a wide variety of templates, themes, animations, and effects which can be added in the flipbook to make it more interactive.



FlipHTML5 also allows the user to create their own unique and original content by adding their own custom designs. They can add a logo to the page of flipbook for increasing brand awareness among the customers. The flipbook software also allows the user to add multimedia content such as audios, videos, animations and others to present their product/service in a better way. "We have developed a flipbook software in which anyone can create a flipbook for their business/service that saves a lot of time, effort, and money. We work continuously to enhance the features of the flipbook software and offer seamless customer service", says Anna Lee, designer of FlipHTML5.



The flip book maker can be used to add and animated bookshelf for presenting their flip books for the audience to see. They can insert page links to external pages for redirecting the readers to their concerned website or company page. Apart from these, the published flip books can be easily shared with a wide number of potential customers at the same time. The users can share the flip books using direct mail or social media.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a flipbook software that delivers users from all over the world the best value, most reliable, competitively-sourced flipbook creation solutions. The flipbooks created by FlipHTML5 can be accessed at anytime and anywhere through any device. More information about FlipHTML5 is available at their official website.