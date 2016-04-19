FlipHTML5 Flipbook Software Unveils New Amazing Full Features for Enterprise Users

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2016 --The highly rated online digital publishing platform provider, FlipHTML5 finally introduces the enterprise edition of flipbook software offering a unique and ultimate flipbook publishing features. With this feature, users are now opportune to explore more options for creating and publishing content in a better and advanced way.



There are high needs for enterprises to publish magazines, newsletters, reports, and other publications with the sole aim of sharing contents with their clients. Some of these enterprises may decide to switch over to digital publishing tools and create better publications. FlipHTML5 can be the best choice. The famous provider of the top notch flipbook software and online digital platform, FlipHTML5 has created the flipbook software for enterprise users. This newly quality edition now offers some really helpful options for exploration and for publishers to create, manage and distribute their content in a more attractive and organized manner. This has been made possible by the new amazing feature of the enterprise edition provided by the company.



This ultimate features made available to enterprise user have made ease the stress of publishers to publish their work. It is the best subscription because of the following amazing features:



- Publishers can now make just one time payment to enjoy all the available features of the software as the enterprise edition has been fully designed to full flipbook options and publishing features.



- This awesome edition enables publishers to create up to ten accounts. This is a great opportunity for publishers with numerous workloads to publish their work. Business buyers will appreciate this wonderful opportunity.



- User's storage and management need varies. This new offer allows unlimited uploading and storage capacity. In addition, it offers users an unlimited bookcase to effectively manage their work. This will assist users to cater for every of their needs.



- This feature also Support the creation of flipbook from many types of document such as PDF, image, MS etc,



- Of course, it is totally free of Watermarks and ads



About FlipHTML5 flipbook software

FlipHTML5 flipbook software is well known for its wonderful tools and features. With the enterprise edition, publishers can now create, manage, customize and publish their well packaged digital publications. According to a statement made by the company official, "our passion have always been to better our services so that our users can always enjoy satisfactory service experience". The new introduction of this ultimate feature is a step higher in their quality service delivery. They also promise never to relent in making efforts towards providing a more satisfactory service for their high esteemed users.



For more information, visit http://fliphtml5.com/features/.