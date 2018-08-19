FlipHTML5 Free Flip Book Creator Is Now Available to the Public

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2018 --For those who are tired of the traditional way of PDF presentations, FlipHTML5 has launched its free flip book creator. It's popular among marketers and publishers. It allows users to make realistic HTML5 flip books from images and PDFs.



FlipHTML5 free flip book creator comes with a host of editing and designing tools that allow the creation of stunning and interactive content. The free plan of this free flip book creator can be used to make catalogs, magazines, catalogs and so on. And the plus point is that the creations can be published online with a few clicks.



Some salient features of FlipHTML5 include conversion of PDF files to realistic flip books, no watermarks, easy to use animation editor, easy page editor, custom domain for the flip book, advanced event editor, office conversion, batch conversion, integration of Google Adsense and the sale of publications on the free flip book creator.



This amazing free flip book creator can turn readable content into eye-catchy content pieces. It can be used to convert images/PDFs into flip books within a few minutes. Its beautiful layout keeps users engaged throughout the book designing process.



FlipHTML5 helps users get the word out about their creations with its various features, such as the addition of unique logo, advertising banner and the integration of the Google Adsense.



The platinum plan allows users a better control over this free flip book creator. The animation editor allows users to make their content full of animation. For instance, it allows the addition of audio, videos and pictures. Many features of the interface can be customized, such as the template, background, and the navigation toolbar.



The flip books made with FlipHTML5 are SEO optimized, which means they can be easily searched by the desired readers. Users can publish their creations online. Moreover, they can also share their flip books with their friends through email. And the flip books can be viewed on any mobile device.



FlipHTML5 is an ideal choice for those who don't have a website. Platinum users can easily publish their flip books online with the help of this free flip book creator. For marketers, it offers an ecommerce option as well. The password security option allows a secure sale of books.



The beauty of FlipHTML5 is that it allows the publication of interactive flip books as an Android app as well. The learning center gives a lot of tips about how the designing and publishing can be done. So, everyone should give this free flip book creator at least one go!



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 is a software development company recognized for offering users around the world easy-to-use and cost-effective digital publishing software that can be used for creating engaging eBooks such as magazines, brochures, catalogs and so on. For more information or to sign up for a free account, visit FlipHTML5 website.