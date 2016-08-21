FlipHTML5 Free Flipbook Creator Deserves Commercial Users Trust

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2016 --Flipbook creator designed by FlipHTML5 has continued to stand its ground as one of the most effective and easy-to-use flipbook makers in the market and digital publishers, and other such commercial users have been advised to try the free flipbook creator.



The popularity of the concept of online flipbook has grown tremendously, and businesses and digital publishers realize the benefits of the concept and how it can grow the business. For the wide reach and effectiveness of online flipbook, FlipHTML5 will help to boost the business.



One of the major factors that have limited the use of flipbook over the years, however, has been the cost and technical knowledge required for flipbook. FlipHTML5, however, stepped in to close these gaps by developing what has now become a lifesaver for digital publisher – the flipbook creator.



FlipHTML5 free flipbook creator is the ultimate software applicate for everyone that wants quality work without having to break the bank either to purchase expensive software applications or hire experts in the field.



FlipHTML5 allows for easy conversion of PDF into flipbook in minutes and thanks to the different features of the application such as multiple importations of different files, page edition, and three different outputting types of files. Other features of the flipbook creator include external settings, and functional button settings, with the free trial version allowing users to make and upload up to 50 books.



The application is compatible with Windows and Mac computer systems and devices running on the iOS operating software. For more, please click here: http://fliphtml5.com.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 has grown to become one of the leading names in digital publishing services, providing software applications and other solutions that help digital publishers get the best from their works. The company headquartered in Hong Kong has been able to reach different industries across the globe, thanks to its quality and affordable digital publishing solutions, with the Flipbook Creator being one of such.