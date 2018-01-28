FlipHTML5 Gets Into Limelight with Its Unique Flipbook Software Features

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2018 --Millions of readers read the publications of the marketers across the globe. The businesses can create attractive catalogs, magazines and even pamphlets with the help of FlipHTML5. The latest flipbook software helps the publishers to display their products in a great way.



The flipbook created with the help of FlipHTML5 is seamless and captures the attention of the customers. One can refer the complete details about this unique software on their website.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5 states, "FlipHTML5 is an innovative software that engages a large number of audiences at once. The marketers can create flipbooks with the support of this software that works well on desktops and mobile devices."



FlipHTML5 helps the publishers to design, publish and do marketing of the online flipbooks just with one tool. To make it more lively and interactive the usage of animations, sounds and music engages the consumers. Moreover, the publishers can choose from numerous professionally designed templates. They cater to the needs and fulfill the marketing demands of today's marketers.



According to Winston Zhang, "FlipHTML5 is increasing in demand from past few years because of its easy-to-do designing of publications. The provision of the customized solutions is an add-on feature of this flipbook software."



It creates an awesome homepage for the producers or retailers company to make people aware of the presence of particular product or services in the market. People who will love the publications of the marketers can easily subscribe. They will get automatic updates via their E-Mail. The Social Media presence is also one of an important marketing plan so the digital flipbook can be shared on Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus and many more platforms.



FlipHTML5 provides security to publications by keeping them privately on the cloud. It helps in the creation of private publications, and permissions can be set up to view it. The Amazon Web Services supports data protection and guards any kind of data loss. The customized templates assist in building the brand for the particular company or individual. One can get the logo, domain name, and banner for the Homepage.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an amazing e-publishing platform that has influenced many marketers. The professionals focus on wider research and development to provide outstanding flipbook software.



For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.