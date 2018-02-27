FlipHTML5 Gives Users the Capability to Create Good Looking Flipbooks

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2018 --FlipHTML5 congratulates that it has 22.6 million users around the globe in launching flipbook PDF along with the irreplaceable sensation of flipping pages. With interactive and easy-to-use interface, the publishing platform helps publishers create, convert, launch and monetize any kind of publication format digitally with minimum or no coding needed.



"We're talking about publishing electronic papers, magazines, books, brochures, even booklet or digitally at ease that will reach wider readers across the globe," said CEO of FlipHTML5, Winston Zhang. The publishers ranged from bloggers to marketers.



Every publication can be made easily from a scrap or converted from almost every popular format, such as PDF, MS Office, Open Office, or most picture files into HTML5 and jQuery based page-flip digital books.



Rich content publications



Each e-page can also contain sound, video, hyperlink, and certain animation to create richer content to gives fun and exciting experience in reading digital format. Everyone can access it with mobile devices, desktop and tablet easily.



Winston Zhang emphasized, "Despite all kind of difficulties, FlipHTML5 provides high quality, user-friendly and cost-effective digital publishing platform. We will continue to explore the latest technology and do our utmost to improve in order to meet the ever-improving needs of internet users."



His helpful software also offers cloud service so publishers may upload their digital publications without having to own a server. The platform even has its own app creation tool with user-friendly interface so everyone can build app easily and publish straight to readers' mobile devices.



SEO friendly contents



FlipHTML5 allows creators to build their own SEO. Expect the publication to appear on popular search engines and get more readers that subscribe and will receive newly updates on every occasions. With social sharing button, the contents will reach bigger audience.



"Imagine this. Content creators have got their time to publish compelling articles with good SEO and share those to their social medias every now and then. Now, it's time for them to publish their own beautifully crafted e-books without any distress or difficulty and make money from it with our monetization tools. They can also sell the books online when they want to," said Winston Zhang



Put it on the web



All publications will be put neatly on a nice looking digital bookcase which can be embedded to other websites, including WordPress, Drupal, or Joomla based sites. Publishers can create more than one bookcase and arrange them accordingly.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a Hong Kong based online publishing platform available for every blogger, marketer, writers, or any content creators around the globe.